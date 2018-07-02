The News Education Expo’18 concludes

LAHORE: Attracting huge response from students during the two days, The News Education Expo’18 concluded at the Expo Centre here Sunday.

The influx of visitors, particularly prospective students, to the expo increased on the concluding day with many families seen at the event. The News Education Expo’18 organised by the Jang Media Group was inaugurated by the caretaker Punjab Information and Culture Minister Ahmad Waqas Riaz on Saturday.

According to the visitors, The News talked to, the expo proved a great platform for the prospective students to explore universities and academic programmes of their choice and make on-spot comparisons. They appreciated the Jang Media Group for organising the expo on a yearly basis observing such events were of great help for prospective students.

A visiting student, Mohsin said presence of so many educational institutions and organisations dealing in studies abroad under one roof was a fantastic opportunity for the students to explore maximum options.

Another student Waheed said he had different queries in mind vis-à-vis scholarship opportunities by local degree awarding institutions and added he was happy to get a really encouraging response by some of the participating institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that while some participating organisations held lucky draw others offered free basic medical checkup facility to the visitors. Some had displayed excellent work of their graduating students in the form of dresses and other fashion accessories.

The representatives of universities and other educational institutions provided free-of-cost information related to their academic programmes, fee structure and need based and merit scholarships and career counselling.

Bahria University’s Lahore Campus Director Commodore (r) M Amjad Zaman SI(M) talking to The News said Bahria University was a project of Pakistan Navy having its campuses in Karachi and Islamabad. He said the university’s Lahore Campus was growing fast in terms of student body and in order to meet this requirement Bahria University had bought a 200-kanal piece of land on Defence Road, Lahore. Amjad Zaman said the university’s Lahore Campus was currently offering academic programmes in management, computer science IT and recently psychology while its MS Project Management programme was quite popular and was receiving huge response over the years.

Hajvery University’s Admission Executive Khaula Niaz said the university had a 5,000 plus student body and offering wide range of programmes, including a Student Exchange Programme. She said the university’s academic programmes under health sciences were the most sought-after.

On the concluding day, the participating institutions were also presented with shields by the Jang Media Group. Sarmad Ali, Irfan Ashraf, Noorullah, Zahid Azeem, Atif Mehboob, Haris Habib and others from Jang Media Group were also present.

Among many other institutions, Information Technology University (ITU) of the Punjab, Lahore Leads University, University of Management and Technology (UMT), University of Lahore, Superior Group, Minhaj University, ICMAP, Hajvery University, FC College, KIPS Education System, SKANS School of Accountancy, Rise Institute, Bahria University, Riphah University, Professional Academy of Commerce and others participated in The News Education Expo’18.