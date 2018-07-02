Mon July 02, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
July 2, 2018

Vandersay under scanner after St Lucia night out

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay could face further punishment from the board in wake of his unsanctioned night out in St Lucia.

Vandersay’s tour of the Caribbean was cut short on June 23 when he was sent home due to the incident, which was in breach of his contract.Sri Lanka team manager Asanka Gurusinha has submitted a special report on the matter to the board, which will investigate further and take action as needed.

“Once we [review] the manager’s report, we will decide the next course of action,” Kamal Padmasiri, the Competent Authority in charge of Sri Lankan cricket at present, said according to Island Cricket. “But there will definitely be an inquiry and if found guilty, he will be punished.”

Padmasiri and SLC CEO Ashley de Silva are both currently at the ICC meetings in Dublin, and the matter is likely to be taken forward only when they return to Sri Lanka.

