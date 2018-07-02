Sattar granted bail extension in loudspeaker, disruption of law and order cases

A district and sessions court extended Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar’s bail on Saturday in two cases pertaining to illegal use of a loudspeaker and disruption of law and order.

He was granted bail in these cases registered at the Soldier Bazaar and New Town police stations. Sattar’s attorney informed the judge that the case registered in New Town was lodged about 31 years ago. The court also confirmed the bail plea in this case.

The bail was granted in the sum of Rs20,000 in each case. It should be noted that previously the court concerned had issued bailable arrest warrants in light of the two cases due to which the nomination papers filed for NA-245 by Sattar were rejected. However, the objection was overruled and he was allowed to contest elections to the seat.