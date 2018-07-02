The price of indifference

While the economic collapse is staring in the face, the nation is engrossed in political merry-making. Having turned into the election mode, political parties are dishing out tall promises and are busy in planning election campaigns. Because of the upcoming elections, the public mood appears festive and is least affected by the fact that the country’s name has been placed on the FATF grey list.

Institutions responsible for security, protecting national sovereignty, governance, rule of law, dispensation of justice and economic meltdown are oblivious of the huge challenges that lie ahead. How ungrateful can we be to the father of the nation, who sacrificed his personal life for the good of future generations?

Shoaib A Majeed

Karachi