India and Australia to play for Champions Trophy title

ISLAMABAD: India and Australia will play for 37th and concluding Champions Trophy title today (Sunday) in the Dutch city of Breda while Pakistan will take on Belgium again to avoid wooden spoon.

O Saturday, India held on to their nerves to hold hosts Holland 1-1 to qualify for the final against Australia who were already in the final prior to their last match defeat against Argentina 3-2.

Argentina will now play hosts Holland for bronze medal. Sunday’s first match will be played between Pakistan and Belgium. The loser of the match will end up at the bottom of the table.

Following the round robin league, Australia emerge at the top with 10 points, followed by India with 8 points. Holland and Argentina have seven points each while Belgium have six points. Pakistan managed just three points from five outings.