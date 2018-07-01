tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has directed its officers to take strict legal action against the vehicles involved in traffic violations and also impose heavy fine on them. Traffic violations on the highway often result in fatal accidents that either kill or seriously maim commuters.
It is good to note that a competent authority is taking steps to ensure that people follow traffic rules to prevent any untoward incident.
Shameem KB ( Turbat )
