Sat June 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

4 suspects held

NANKANA SAHIB: Police on Friday conducted a search operation at Mohallah Balilah and arrested four suspects. The district police along with other law enforcing agencies searched 52 houses of the locality and checked 109 persons. The police arrested four suspects and shifted them to some undisclosed place for interrogation.

