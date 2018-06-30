4 suspects held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: Police on Friday conducted a search operation at Mohallah Balilah and arrested four suspects. The district police along with other law enforcing agencies searched 52 houses of the locality and checked 109 persons. The police arrested four suspects and shifted them to some undisclosed place for interrogation.
