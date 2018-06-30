Jr squash team gets Indian visa

ISLAMABAD: Following hectic campaign from the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) that saw them knocking at the doors of World Squash Federation (WSF) and Asian Squash, the High Commission of India has finally budged to the pressure issuing visas to all but one member of the Pakistan contingent scheduled to compete in the Junior World meet starting in Chennai (India) from July 18-19.

Only on Monday, Indian High Commission refused visas to all nine member squad after retaining their travelling documents for over two months.As the news spread through media with PSF also moving to the WSF and Asian body to intervene, the Indian High Commission on Friday approached PSF and issued visas to eight members of the touring party. “We have been promised to issue visa to ninth member also at the completion of necessary documentation. Five playing members and three officials were issued visas on Friday,” confirmed a source within the PSF.

The PSF first submitted all the required documents in April and after keeping these till last week, Indian High Commission in Islamabad returned back all the documents refusing entry to Pak contingent to figure in Chennai event.

The Islamabad media then highlighted the matter and PSF approached WSF and even Indian Squash Federation.“Our efforts and that of media finally helped the team get visa. We are thankful to Indian High Commission, WSF and media for the help. Our players have been training hard and as such deserve to be part of the world event,” the PSF official when contacted said.

Pakistan in recent past have always tried to accommodate Indian athletes. Recently over 25 Indian tennis players were given visas to play Pakistan circuit. Even squash federation accommodated Indian athletes in recent past.

“PSF has always ensured that every foreign player wishing to participate in squash events must be given preference in visa process. Similarly, PSF has always helped Indian players also, in getting the visas like Miss Sachika Ingale and her mother were not only given preference in visa process but were always given VIP treatment during their stay in Pakistan,” the official said. He said the issuance of visa was encouraging news for the Indian and Pakistan sports relations.