Differences, difference of opinion two different things: Qureshi

LAHORE: PTI senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said having difference of opinion did not mean having differences, adding that Imran Khan would be the next prime minister.

Talking to media after a meeting with the party chairman, Qureshi smiled and tried to ignore the questions about the reported differences with Jahangir Tareen and said media had to create news through angling. He added that Tareen had recovered and would soon return to Pakistan.

Qureshi said the PTI was the only party that addressed the candidates’ reservations and even those who did not get ticket would stand by the party.

Protest was a legal right and the difference of opinion wasn’t something extraordinary, he noted.

The PTI leader said everyone should support Imran and they were trying to convince them. He added that everyone’s opinion had been heard and Imran even right now was persuading them.

At the same time, Qureshi said awarding ticket to everyone was impossible and there were neither any differences nor the threat of any damage [to the PTI].

The party’s election campaign was in the final stages and the upcoming elections could give a new path to the country, he added.

He said they would give momentum to the election campaign in the coming days, adding that the people were tired of the PML-N government.

One had to fight the regressive and anti-state forces, he said. Qureshi, who said they were praying for early recovery Begum Kulsoom, claimed that Dr Yasmin Rashid was looking confident and had won the half of the battle.