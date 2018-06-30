Sat June 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Tractor trolley falls from overhead bridge

OKARA: A fertilizer-loaded tractor-trolley on Friday fell from a newly-constructed overhead bridge near A-Division police station here. A fertilizer dealer was carrying fertilizer bags on a tractor-trolley when suddenly the vehicle went out of control and fell from the bridge. However, the driver’s timely jumped from the vehicle saved his life.

