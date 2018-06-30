Builder kidnapped in DHA last month recovered

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Crime Investigation Agency Karachi on Friday claimed to have recovered a businessman who was kidnapped more than a month ago and arrested one of his abductors.

According to AVCC SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur, Abdul Latif, a known builder, was kidnapped by three unidentified suspects from his office at Murtaza Commercial Area in DHA Phase-VIII.

The suspects had used a fake registration plate on the vehicle that they used in the kidnapping. An FIR was ultimately lodged at the Sahil police station after Latif’s family received a call demanding Rs60 million in ransom for his release.

The SSP further said that a joint investigation team was formed under his supervision comprising members of the AVCC and the Citizen Police Liaison Committee.

The investigators carried out various raids on specific locations but remained unsuccessful in locating the kidnappers and Latif. They then began tracing Latif’s cell phone because the kidnappers were using it. They received credible information that the suspects were in Gadap Town area and conducted a raid on their hideout.

After a brief skirmish, the law enforces arrested one of the kidnappers identified as Jameel Ahmed alias Abdul Qadir alias Baba Abro and seized weapons from him, while Latif, who had been tied up in iron chains, was also recovered.

Further raids are underway for the arrest of the remaining suspects, SSP Bahadur said. Appreciating the efforts of the AVCC officials, the Sindh police chief has announced a reward of Rs0.5 million for the team.