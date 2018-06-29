LDA DG directive on staff leave

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general has verbally stopped all the additional director generals of the authority to exercise their powers regarding granting all kind of leaves without her orders.

Sources in Lahore Development Authority said LDA DG Ms Amna Imran Khan passed these directions to the officers after assuming the charge of her office. She directed all the ADGs to stop granting all kind of leaves, including ex-Pakistan or study leaves, to the employees. She said all such cases should be sent to her for final decision.

During inspection of the One-Window Cell of Lahore Development Authority, the DG also directed setting up dedicated counters for serving women and special citizens besides providing requisite facilities to special persons there. She directed the officers concerned to dispose of the applications on fast track. She listened to a number of applicants and issued directions for immediate redress of their grievances. She asked the applicants to drop their complaints in the drop box at the One-Window Cell and assured them that she would personally take notice of the public grievances. DG LDA also directed the officials to refrain from disposing of the applications by putting unnecessary objections to avoid inconvenience to the applicants.

Meanwhile, the staff of the LDA Town Planning Wing demolished three illegal commercial-type structures and sealed another five structures at the private housing schemes and in other areas. The Lahore Development Authority staff razed an illegal commercial-type structure built on residential plot No. 7 in Military Account Scheme and two commercial-type structures in Mohafiz Town Scheme on Plot Nos. 78 & 79 on Defence Road. Five properties were sealed on the alternative route to Raiwind.

CTO visits Mobin’s grave: Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Malik visited the grave of martyred DIG Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mobin and offered fateha for the departed soul.