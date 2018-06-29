PML-N is the only target: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said only the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the target of disqualifications and political victimisation, while its opponents are getting favoured treatment. Nawaz was making a reference to the disqualification of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Daniyal Aziz that only he and the Muslim Leaguers were the targets – no one else.

Speaking to the media outside the Harley Street Clinic here, he said “look at the record of the last six months. Name any other party which has been targeted like the PML-N, which is the only target. I have been disqualified for life for not taking salary from my son, I was thrown out from the prime minister's house and my party position was taken away. What’s this? There are around three weeks to go to polls and what’s this happening,” asked the former premier.

When asked that Daniyal Aziz and the PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhary made similar comments on the disqualification of Jehangir Tareen alleging “balancing” by the Supreme Court, but only Daniyal Aziz has been disqualified, Nawaz Sharif said there are many cases of similar nature but different treatment was being meted out to different parties.

Mentioning his own case, Nawaz Sharif said he was thrown out for not taking salary from his son but accused in some cases – who have hidden or didn’t declare properties worth billions – were spared. “My case was about not taking salary from my son but there are far too serious cases and nothing has been done against them. The dual standards of justice are self-explanatory." Nawaz Sharif said his party was being stopped from taking part in the elections by force and that’s “unacceptable”.

He said, “A dangerous game is being played. Look at the example of 1970 when the popular will of the people was subverted and the mandate was stolen. Its consequences proved to be disastrous for Pakistan. The same game is being played again. I pray for the progress and stability of Pakistan. It’s my country, it’s our country. We can’t tolerate this. The mandate of the people must not be stolen.” Nawaz Sharif said his colleagues were being targeted through the National Accountability Bureau, Returning Officers and other institutions brazenly.

Nawaz Sharif said he had asked PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and the PML-N leadership to campaign alongside the young children of Raja Qamarul Islam. “The nation can see what’s happening. The writing is on the wall. Vot ko izzat dau slogan should be taken inside each and every home. The situation is so bad that Salaar and Uswa have been forced to campaign for their father who was arrested by the NAB after being given a clean chit by the NAB earlier. His arrest is a proof that pre-poll rigging is taking place prior to elections. It has been going on for many months.”