Pakistan to continue playing home games in UAE

LAHORE: Pakistan will continue playing its international ‘home’ games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at reduced costs, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said after reaching an agreement with its Emirati counterpart.

Pakistan has been hosting most of its international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan team.

Uncertainty arose following reports that the Afghanistan Premier League would be played in UAE in October, coinciding with Pakistan’s home series against Australia and New Zealand.

“The PCB and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have held fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest,” a joint statement read.

“The ECB has committed to a significant reduction of the costs to Pakistan Cricket Board of holding tournaments with immediate effect.”

This is expected to include, among other things, venue hiring costs, security costs, sharing of gate receipts and catering.

The agreement also states that the ECB will not host any league during Pakistan’s international or domestic T20 matches in the UAE.