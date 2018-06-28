Thu June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018

Education for all

The ‘education for all’ slogan will only be realised when the authorities concerned take effective action to bring much-needed reforms to the education sector. It is unfortunate that every year the sector receives a low share in the budget.

Policymakers who want to see a developed Pakistan should realise that education is the key to success, development and prosperity.

Mehak Aslam

Karachi

*****

That at least 23 million children are out of school in Pakistan is shocking. This is because the education sector has been neglected over the years. This, in turn, has put the bright future of millions at great risk.

If the government wants to bring millions of children back to school, it needs to provide every child with free education.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu

