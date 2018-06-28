UBL launches new digital banking app

KARACHI: The United Bank Limited (UBL) has launched its new digital banking app where customers experience hassle-free banking on the go, a statement said on Wednesday.

The app combines cutting-edge technology with traditional world-class banking solutions, creating a seamless digital banking experience, it added.

The ‘UBL Digital’ app with the best UI (User Interface) and UX (User Experience), empowers the customers to create their own personal payment preferences and transaction limits.

Moreover, users get access to exclusive augmented reality (AR)-based offers.

A built-in QR code payment system and easy access to a range of banking services through the digital banking app allows customers to manage their money matters anytime, anywhere. “Customers today are increasingly expecting a more personalised and engaging customer experience that enables them to make decisions easier and faster,” said Sharjeel Shahid, group executive of digital banking at UBL.

“The UBL digital app provides its users the right digital solutions to not only enhance their banking experience but improve their lifestyle as well,” he added.