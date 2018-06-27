PACRA maintains Entity & TFC-II Rating of Soneri Bank Limited

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained the Banks’ long-term rating of “AA-“(double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus).
The PACRA also maintained the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus).
The above rating is a function of bank’s ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook.
