Wed June 27, 2018
Business

June 27, 2018

PACRA maintains Entity & TFC-II Rating of Soneri Bank Limited

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained the Banks’ long-term rating of “AA-“(double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus).

The PACRA also maintained the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus).

The above rating is a function of bank’s ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook.

