ET reserves verdict on Shahid Khaqan’s papers’ acceptance

RAWALPINDI: An election tribunal comprising Justice Ibadur Rehman of the Lahore High Court (LHC) at Rawalpindi Registry Monday reserved judgment in the appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from NA-57, Murree.

The decision will be announced on June 27. During the last hearing on June 23, the election tribunal had suspended the returning officer for accepting incomplete nomination papers of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The tribunal was hearing the appeal of one Masood Ahmed Abbasi, who levelled allegations of corruption against Shahid Khaqan and said that he compromised national security by supporting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disputed interview. The appellant also alleged that Shahid Khaqan did not provide exact details of his assets and altered his nomination papers.

During Monday’s hearing when Shahid Khaqan stood up to reply the tribunal, the judge asked him to sit down. He remarked, “You should reply in the national assembly. In the court, your counsels will submit reply.”

The returning officer of NA-57 also appeared before the court.

Counsel for the appellant alleged that Shahid Khaqan has occupied a forest adjacent to Lawrence College under the pretext of a lease. The tribunal asked the counsel to prove the allegation and said as per documents there is no proof. The appellant also alleged that Shahid Khaqan has mentioned low value for his Islamabad property and altered information in his nomination papers.

Returning Officer Haider Ali Zaman told the court that he had allowed the candidate, Shahid Khaqan to fill a portion of his nomination paper in the court, but did not issue a written order in this regard. At this, the tribunal observed that how could any RO like him conduct free and fair elections.

Counsel for Shahid Khaqan said that his client correctly mentioned assets in the nomination papers. He also mentioned his shares in Air Blue. The judge expressed displeasure that why the candidate altered his nomination papers. Shahid Khaqan’s counsel said that the appellant should have had objected over the nomination papers when these were submitted to the RO.

After court proceedings, Shahid Khaqan said while talking to media that those who will try to put the election process on halt will face a case under Article 6 for treason.

“Nawaz Sharif is the leader of PML-N and our party will contest this election against all other parties,” he said.

Abbasi dismissed allegations of tampering in his nomination papers and said that his counsel filled in some additional information before the RO. He said that many of the PML-N candidates are facing courts. However, he said, the election is something to be decided by the public.

About a protest in Kahuta, the former prime minister said that 12 persons protested for not getting gas connections. “I am ready to listen to all those protesting against me,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan said that he did development work in every area of his constituency and people of the area are with him. About Ch Nisar Ali Khan, he said the matter regarding him was decided by the party leadership.

Appellant Masood Ahmed while talking to media said five times he obtained copies of Shahid Khaqan’s nomination papers and found anomalies in that. He alleged that the representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are favouring Shahid Khaqan.

In another matter, the tribunal would also announce its decision in the appeal of Syed Fakhar Abbas Advocate who has challenged the acceptance of the nomination papers of PTI candidate Fawad Chaudhry from NA-67, Jhelum. Fakhar Abbas has alleged that Fawad Chaudhry concealed tax details and also details regarding his family.

In yet another matter, the tribunal rejected the appeal of the PTI worker Usman Chohan against the acceptance of nomination papers of a PTI candidate Zafar Iqbal from PP-26. Usman Chohan through his counsel Qaiser Abbas Shah had contended that Zafar Iqbal is a dual national who is holding British nationality. Zafar Iqbal said that he has relinquished the nationality after which the tribunal dismissed the appeal.

The tribunal also reserved its order in an appeal against the acceptance of nomination papers of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas from NA-64 Chakwal.