Several join PPP in Malakand

BATKHELA: Activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party, (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) quit respective parties and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) here on Monday.

The PTI activists including Insaf Labour Wing president Sikandar Hayat, PTI former nazim Tariq Ali Khan, Shad Muhammad Khan, Insaf Lawyers Forum president Fahim Aftab, Druggist Association president Fazal Jamil Khan, Jan Sher Khan, Insaf Students Federation former president Fawad Adamkhel, Asghar Khan, Village Council Chairman

Zahid Hussain, Mian Bacha Hussain, Nasir Khan, Gul Nawab Khan, Yar Muhammad, Gujjar Community president Amir Khan and Murad Ali made the announcement at PPP’s election office in Batkhela city.

The PML-N, ANP and JI activists, including village council chairman Muhammad Rasul, Fazle Khaliq, Khalil Khan Gumbat, Sana Gul Khan and Haider Ali Khan also announced joining PPP on the occasion.

PPP leaders, Humayun Khan, District Nazim Syed Ahmad Ali Shah Bacha, Azam Afridi, Anwar Zeb, Sadiq Khan and others, were present.

Addressing the new entrants, PPP provincial president Humayun Khan said that PTI leadership deceived the people particularly the youth through the slogan of change.

“The PTI-led provincial government did nothing for the welfare of people,” he said and added that people had become politically mature and PTI could no more deceive them.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan ignored ideological workers and awarded tickets to turncoats.

“The PTI activists staged protests outside Imran Khan’s residence in Banigala,” Humayun Khan said, adding that Imran Khan should face the workers if he was a revolutionary leader.

He said it was an honour for the people of Malakand that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was running for NA-8.

Urging the people to vote for PPP, he believed that his party was capable of steering the country out of the prevailing crises.