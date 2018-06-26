Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Reply sought in AGP case

The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a reply from provincial law secretary on a petition challenging removal of Asma Hamid as advocate general of Punjab by the caretaker government.

x
Advertisement

Lahore High Court Bar Association’s Secretary Iqbal Hassan Warraich challenged the removal of Ms Hamid pleading that the caretaker government had no power to take the impugned decision.

The petitioner contended that the caretaker government acted beyond its jurisdiction by terminating the services of Ms Hamid as the advocate general whereas its mandate was to run day to day affairs of the government only. He said the Election Rules of 2017 empowered the caretaker government to make transfers/postings of the officials only with the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar