Reply sought in AGP case

The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a reply from provincial law secretary on a petition challenging removal of Asma Hamid as advocate general of Punjab by the caretaker government.

Lahore High Court Bar Association’s Secretary Iqbal Hassan Warraich challenged the removal of Ms Hamid pleading that the caretaker government had no power to take the impugned decision.

The petitioner contended that the caretaker government acted beyond its jurisdiction by terminating the services of Ms Hamid as the advocate general whereas its mandate was to run day to day affairs of the government only. He said the Election Rules of 2017 empowered the caretaker government to make transfers/postings of the officials only with the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).