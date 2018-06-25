Doctors don't give clear answers on mom: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sunday said doctors had not yet responded clearly on the health of her ailing mother.

“They [doctors] don’t give clear answers when they are asked about my mother’s health,” Maryam said while talking to a journalist outside the Harley Street Clinic here, Geo reports. Maryam said Begum Kulsoom was still unconscious.

She, however, shared that when she called out her mother’s name she nodded in response once. “I think my mother can hear us,” she added.

She also said Begum Kulsoom responds when the ventilator settings are altered.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, Hussain Nawaz said: "Doctors are doing their best to help my mother recover."

"The rest is in God’s hands," he added. Kulsoom was admitted to the hospital in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer.

She has been undergoing treatment since. On June 14, she was shifted to the hospital’s ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.