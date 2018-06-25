1,739,098 voters for four NA constituencies in Okara district

OKARA: There are total 1,739,098 registered voters for four National Assembly and eight Punjab Assembly seats in the district.

According to the local election office data, male voters are 973,772 and female voters are 765,326. In NA-141 (Okara-I), total voters are 452,061. Under this NA constituency, there are two Punjab Assembly seats, including PP-183 having 219,837 voters.

In PP-190, total voters are 232,224 while in NA-142 (Okara-II), total voters are 421,873. Under this NA constituency, there are two Punjab Assembly seats, including PP-188. In this constituency, total voters are 193,193.

In PP-189, total voters are 228,680. In NA-143 (Okara-III), total voters are 433,216 and there are two Punjab Assembly seats under it, including PP-184.

There are 206,015 voters in PP-187. Likewise, there are 431,948 registered voters in NA-144 (Okara-IV). Under this NA constituency,

the Punjab Assembly seat is PP-185. In PP-186, total

registered voters are 220,803.

SMUGGLER HELD: The Rangers on Sunday arrested a smuggler when he along with his two accomplices was trying to smuggle narcotics.

The Rangers officials saw three smugglers when they were trying to cross the border near check-post of Allah Yar along Rhela Tejeka village. On seeing the Rangers officials, the accused opened fire at them. However, the Rangers arrested a smuggler, later identified as Karamat Ali of Kasur.

His two accomplices, Ashraf and Zakir Hussain, fled from the spot. The arrested smuggler disclosed that they were crossing the border with 1kg heroin. The Rangers have handed over the smuggler to the Basirpur police for further investigation. A case has been registered against him.

TWO GIRLS RAPED: Two girls were raped in separate incidents here on Sunday.

Accused Shoaib Ahmad caught 12-year-old

disabled daughter of Muhammad Amir at Bheni Piranwali village, dragged her into fields, and allegedly raped her.

The daughter of Muhammad Ramzan was alone at her home at Mohallah Ghauspura when accused Abbas entered the house and allegedly raped her. Police have registered separate cases.

TWO HELD WITH LIQUOR: Police on Sunday arrested two bootleggers with liquor.

On a tip-off, the Sadar Police raided 20/GD village and arrested bootlegger Muzammil Hussain Shah with 49 litres liquor. Similarly, Basirpur police arrested Nadeem Shaheen with 60 litres liquor. The police have registered separate cases.

BIKER KILLED ON ROAD: A biker died in an accident here on Sunday.

Muhammad Arshad of Mandi Ahmadabad was on his way to Hujra Shah Moqeem when a speeding car crushed him to death.