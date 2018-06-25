Pak players enter Pars Wushu Cup semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wushu fighters did a remarkable job on the opening day of the 7th Pars Wushu Cup in Iran on Sunday when all the three boys fielded by the country blasted their way into the semifinals.

At the Imam Khomeini Salon in Gorgan national top fighters Zahoor Ahmed (-56kg), Abdul Khaliq (-60kg) and Maaz Khan (-75kg) strolled into the last four after beating their respective opponents in the quarter-finals. According to the information provided by Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) President Malik Iftikhar, Zahoor’s feat remained excellent when he downed a fighter from strong Iran in his quarter-final.

Maaz defeated Lebanon fighter in his quarter-final while Abdul Khaliq whacked a fighter from Vietnam, also a strong wushu nation. “It has been excellent day for Pakistan,” Iftikhar told ‘The News’ from Lahore. “Beating an Iranin fighter is not easy and Lebanon and Vietnam fighters are also good. This shows that our boys have a lot of potential and can beat anyone,” Iftikhar said.

“They are very consistent,” he was quick to add. Iftikhar also hoped that his fighters would also live up to the billing in the semi-finals.Pakistan has fielded three fighters in the competitions in which the country has been a regular participant.

National players had recently also proved impressive in an event in China. Iftikhar said that such international exposure was necessary for his boys ahead of the Asian Games.In the Asiad, which will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, six male and four female fighters are expected to represent Pakistan which has won medals in the previous three editions held in Doha (2006), China (2010) and Incehon (2014). The Asian Games lot is practicing at Lahore at the home of Iftikhar who is also a qualified coach.

The PWF is also waiting for the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to sponsor the camp for the Asiad. “I had contacted the Director of PSB Coaching Centre Lahore and he told me that he has not yet received a letter from the PSB. Hopefully he will receive the letter soon and we will then shift to the official training centre,” Iftikhar said.