Shujaat concerned over ECP secretary’s statement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has expressed grave concern over the statement of the Election Commission secretary which he has given during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that international forces wanted to sabotage 2018 election and he is ready to give in-camera briefing about these dangers.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that the Election Commission secretary should have told facts to the people as to which international forces are involved in this conspiracy.

He said that the caretaker government should take immediate notice of this and the chief justice should also take notice because he apprehends that by involving the army in the electoral process an attempt will be made to destroy its reputation.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain expressed the apprehensions that the same conspiring forces presently have also made inroads in the political parties. He said this is not happening for the first time, this conspiracy was also hatched in 2013 when US Vice-President Joe Biden, former secretary of State Senator John Kerry and former secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel came to Ch Pervaiz Elahi in our house in Lahore and categorically stated that if your party wins the election US will not accept the results, I have also mentioned this conspiracy in detail in my book also which proves that external forces have been involved in Pakistani politics earlier as well, Shujaat added.