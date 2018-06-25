Nawaz Mehmood finally gets PTI ticket for NA-10 Shangla

PESHAWAR: Nawaz Mehmood has finally been awarded the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to contest election from National Assembly constituency, NA-10 Shangla. There was a tussle between Nawaz Mehmood and Waqar Ahmad Khan for the PTI ticket. The delay affected the PTI election campaign in Shangla. Finally though, the ticket has been awarded to Nawaz Mehmood. It is unclear how Waqar Ahmad will react to this decision.

The two provincial assembly PTI tickets have already been given to former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai for PK-23 and former MPA Abdul Monem Khan's brother Abdul Mulan for PK-24. Abdul Monem, who remained special assistant to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, was disqualified for failing to disclose that he was a government employee when he contested election for provincial assembly in May 2013.