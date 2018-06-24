No PML-N ticket for Hashmi

MULTAN: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has not allotted ticket to senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi.

It has issued ticket to Syed Javed Ali Shah from NA-158 Multan-V, where Hashmi was desirous of contesting the upcoming polls, The News has learnt. The PML-N has also issued ticket to Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana's son for the Punjab Assembly seat. Earlier, Hashmi had claimed that the PML-N had conveyed him to submit his nomination papers in NA-155 Multan-II and NA-158 Multan-V. However, the PML-N did not issue him a ticket for any constituency. When the correspondent called Hashmi to know his version, his cell-phone was not responding. However, his family sources said the party did not inform Hashmi about reasons for non-issuance of the ticket. One of close friends of Hashmi told The News that he fell victim to politics between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Hashmi is very close to Nawaz, which resulted in non-issuance of ticket to him, added the sources. The PML-N insiders disclosed that the party had requested Hashmi to contest election from NA-155 Multan-II, but he refused and demanded a ticket for NA-158 Multan-IV constituency following inclusion of his village Makhdoom Rashid in the constituency.

The PML-N has issued ticket from NA-155 Multan-II to Sheikh Tariq Rashid. Malik Asif Rafiq Rajwana from PP-214 Multan-IV

and Haji Ehsanudddin Qureshi from PP-213 Multan-VI; Amir Saeed Ansari from NA-156 Multan-III; Amir Manzoor Ansari from PP-215 Multan-V and Tanzeem Kosar from PP-217 Multan-VI. Malik Abdul Ghafoor Dogar has been issued ticket for NA-157 Multan-IV, Syed Javed Ali Shah from NA-158, and Dewan Zulqarnain Bokhari from NA-159 Multan-VII.