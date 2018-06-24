Sun June 24, 2018
National

June 24, 2018

Three drown in Khairpur pond

KHAIRPUR: Three children of a family drowned in a pond near the Faiz Ganj area on Saturday. The children were playing in front of their house in village Kheo Jeho of taluka Faiz Ganj when one Ameera Khan Marri, aged 10, slipped and fell into the pond.

His sister Bakhtoo Marri, aged 12, and his brother Nabi Bux Marri, 8, jumped into the pond to save him, but they also drowned. The bodies were shifted to the Faiz Ganj Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

