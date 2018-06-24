Mauresmo appointed Davis Cup captain

PARIS: Amelie Mauresmo was on Saturday unveiled as the first woman to captain France’s Davis Cup team, a ground-breaking appointment in which Andy Murray played a major role.

Mauresmo singled out the Scot, who had hired her as a coach in 2014.

“I am thinking of Andy because without him I would not be here today. He had confidence in me when others thought that it was an aberration,” Mauresmo told a press conference on Saturday.