Pak players reach junior squash semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Leading Pakistan players moved into the semi-finals in different categories of Borneo Junior Squash Open under way in Malaysia.
Quarter-finals results: Under-15 category: Noor Zaman bt Ong Eugan (MAS) 11-5, 11-8, 12-10; Muhammad Ammad bt Jefri Harith (MAS) 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza beat Yunus Aiden (MAS) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3.
Under-17 category: Hammad Khan bt Jacob Paul (MAS) 11-1, 11-6, 11-8; Khushal Riaz lost to Raghawan Shereman (IND) 11-4, 6-11, 8-11, 11-0, 12-14. Under-19 category: Zeeshan Zeb bt Dines Verma (MAS) 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.
ISLAMABAD: Leading Pakistan players moved into the semi-finals in different categories of Borneo Junior Squash Open under way in Malaysia.
Quarter-finals results: Under-15 category: Noor Zaman bt Ong Eugan (MAS) 11-5, 11-8, 12-10; Muhammad Ammad bt Jefri Harith (MAS) 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza beat Yunus Aiden (MAS) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3.
Under-17 category: Hammad Khan bt Jacob Paul (MAS) 11-1, 11-6, 11-8; Khushal Riaz lost to Raghawan Shereman (IND) 11-4, 6-11, 8-11, 11-0, 12-14. Under-19 category: Zeeshan Zeb bt Dines Verma (MAS) 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.
Comments