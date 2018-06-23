Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak players reach junior squash semis

ISLAMABAD: Leading Pakistan players moved into the semi-finals in different categories of Borneo Junior Squash Open under way in Malaysia.

x
Advertisement

Quarter-finals results: Under-15 category: Noor Zaman bt Ong Eugan (MAS) 11-5, 11-8, 12-10; Muhammad Ammad bt Jefri Harith (MAS) 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza beat Yunus Aiden (MAS) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3.

Under-17 category: Hammad Khan bt Jacob Paul (MAS) 11-1, 11-6, 11-8; Khushal Riaz lost to Raghawan Shereman (IND) 11-4, 6-11, 8-11, 11-0, 12-14. Under-19 category: Zeeshan Zeb bt Dines Verma (MAS) 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar