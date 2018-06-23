Party tickets: PTI woman activists warn of sit-in

By News desk

MULTAN/LAHORE: PTI women activists on Friday protested against ignoring the genuine contenders in allotment of party tickets and warned of staging a sit-in outside PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s residence in Multan.

Addressing a press conference, PTI city president Qurban Fatima said the party had ignored all the women wing office-bearers in allotment of party tickets and nominated unknown candidates for the reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies. “Most of the women candidates are either serving with the PTI candidate Amir Dogar or Shah Mehmood Qureshi. There was no criterion for allotment of party tickets as they were awarded on the basis personal likings and disliking,” she complained. She said the south Punjab women wing office bearers had also been ignored in distribution of party tickets.

Multan district PTI president Zaheen Kanwal, general secretary Maimoona, Lodhran president Iffat Tahira Soomro, Lubna Malik and others were also present on the occasion.

And in Lahore, the angry women workers held a protest outside the chairman’s secretariat, as they surrounded the party's election cell member Aliya Hamza, accusing her of making changes in the tickets for the reserved seats.

The disgruntled workers demanded that the allotment of reserved seats for women be revisited, asking that the decision should be made on merit. It is not the first time that women workers of the party have protested over the allotment of reserved seats.