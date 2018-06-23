Punjab caretaker govt impartial: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said caretaker government is completely impartial, adding that we neither have nor would have any political agenda.

Holding of general elections in a transparent manner will be ensured by remaining totally impartial and our performance will be a clear proof of government’s complete neutrality, said the Punjab CM while talking to caretaker provincial minister for industry, trade & investment, irrigation, mines & Zakat and Ushr Anjum Nisar who called on him at Chief Minister’s Office on Friday.

According to a handout, the caretaker CM said that all the departments concerned will have to perform their duties in an efficient and dutiful manner to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, he added. In this regard, the responsibility of holding the elections will have to be fulfilled in the best of manner by utilising every sort of resources.

He observed that development of industrial sector on modern lines is pivotal to strengthen the national economy and added that issues like unemployment and poverty can be resolved by promoting industry, trade and investment related opportunities. All these sectors are very pivotal for rebuilding and development of the country, he added. The industrial sector plays an important role in improving national economy along with the provision of employment opportunity to the youth and with the establishment of new industries, many more employment related activities are generated which benefit the national economy in a number of ways, he added.

Dr Askari directed that steps should be initiated so that industrial sector could follow labour laws and pay attention to water treatment and other rules and regulations. Implementation of relevant rules and regulations is the responsibility of the departments as well as the administration concerned. Similarly, implementation of environmental laws should also be ensured and agencies concerned should work with diligence and hard work. He said that trade and economic activities were increased due to investment in the country and new employment opportunities were created.

Meanwhile, investment is also useful to overcome issues like poverty and unemployment, he added. He said that provision of conducive atmosphere to the investors is very much important to motivate the foreign investors. If investors are provided a suitable atmosphere for investment, the trend of investment will be boosted and national economy will be improved, he said.

Improving law and order is an important factor for strengthening of national economy as trade and investment related activities are invariably increased in the country. Necessary steps will be taken for providing relief to the people while remaining within our mandate, concluded Dr Askari.