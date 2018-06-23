Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The communal lens

The rise of Hindutva (Hindu nationalism) has transformed lives of religious minorities in India in unpredictable ways. The prevailing circumstances have made it difficult for minority communities to survive in the country. This wasn’t the case in the past. The executive offices and judiciary view individual matters through the communal lens.

x
Advertisement

The case, reported in The Times of India on June 21, of a non-resident Indian Muslim man being asked to renounce Islam to make it easier for him to have his passport renewed, is a chilling testament of how the situation spiralled out of control. The man had married a Hindu woman. Although the couple have been assured that the matter will be looked into, it is difficult to ignore such incidents.

Arshed Javed

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar