The communal lens

The rise of Hindutva (Hindu nationalism) has transformed lives of religious minorities in India in unpredictable ways. The prevailing circumstances have made it difficult for minority communities to survive in the country. This wasn’t the case in the past. The executive offices and judiciary view individual matters through the communal lens.

The case, reported in The Times of India on June 21, of a non-resident Indian Muslim man being asked to renounce Islam to make it easier for him to have his passport renewed, is a chilling testament of how the situation spiralled out of control. The man had married a Hindu woman. Although the couple have been assured that the matter will be looked into, it is difficult to ignore such incidents.

Arshed Javed

Islamabad