Sat June 23, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

PSX holds briefing on tax amnesty

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited on Friday arranged a briefing on tax amnesty scheme for its trading right entitlement (TRE) certificate holders and market participants.

Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi, Senior Partner & Chairman AF Fergusons (PWC), presented in-depth and detailed analysis of the tax amnesty scheme under the Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Act, 2018 and Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Act, 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Masoud Ali Naqvi, director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, highlighted certain important aspects of the tax amnesty scheme that needed attention for better understanding of this Scheme.

Other panelists on the occasion included, Richard Morin, chief executive officer Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Abid Ali Habib, director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, and Ahmed Chinoy, director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

