106m registered voters on ECP rolls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday released the final electoral rolls, showing the number of registered voters hitting 105,955,509 mark while voters in Punjab are more than other provinces, including Fata and Islamabad.

According to the statistics, there are 59,224,263 registered male voters and 46,731,146 female voters across Pakistan. In Punjab, total number of registered voters is 60,672,870, of which 33,679,993 are males and 26,992,877 females. The gender gap remains a concern despite several drills, carried out last year and this year, in particular to address this anomaly.

There are 22,391,244 total voters in Sindh, of which 12,236,844 are male registered voters and 9,954,400 female voters, followed by 15,316,299 total voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 8,705,831 male and 6,610,468 female voters.

Balochistan, the area-wise largest and population-wise smallest province, has a total of 4,299,494 voters, of which 2,486,230 are males and 1,813,264 are females.

Fata, which is now part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has a total of 2,510,154 registered voters, 1,507,902 of them male and 1,002,252 female.

The Federal Capital houses 765,154 registered voters, 407,463 male and 357,885 female.

According to the district-wise data, there are interesting numbers of voters. In Punjab, Lahore tops the districts with 53,98,623 registered voters. Karachi’s district (Central) houses maximum 18,60,137 voters in Sindh.

There are 16,93,386 registered voters in Peshawar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in Quetta there are 6,83,957 voters, whereas Harnai is the smallest district with just 39,787 registered voters.