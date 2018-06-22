Fri June 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Two murdered in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two men were murdered in separate incidents here on Thursday. In the first incident, Nazir allegedly attacked his brother Munir with a stick over irrigation water dispute at Chak 337/GB near Rajana. As a result, he was killed on the spot. In the second incident, Boota allegedly shot at and injured his brother Aslam over a domestic dispute at Chak 357/JB, Gojra. He was shifted to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he died. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

