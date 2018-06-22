Man kills niece for refusing proposal

FAISALABAD: A man allegedly gunned down his niece over a marriage issue at Chak 424/GB.

Munawar Ahmad had asked his niece Shagufta Bibi to marry a man of his choice, but she refused. On Thursday, Munawar entered the house of his brother Mehmood Ahmad and allegedly shot Shagufta dead. After committing the crime, the accused escaped. Police have registered a murder case and started investigation.

UAF entrance test on 24th: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is holding the first entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes of academic year 2018-19 on June 24. The centres are established in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Vehari, Burewala and Depalpur. The University of Agriculture Faisalabad offers more than 170 undergraduate and postgraduates programmes and has produced more than 80,000 gradates so far.

MAN KILLED IN ROOF COLLAPSE: A man was killed and his three children were injured in a roof collapse at Chak 597/GB, Tandlianwala. Zehray Khan and his family were present in the house when its roof collapsed during dust storm.

As a result, Zehray Khan was killed on the spot while his three children were injured. They were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Tandlianwala.