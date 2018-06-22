Teenager drowns in canal

HAFIZABAD: A teenager drowned in Lower Chenab Canal near Muradian Road on Thursday. Ali, son of Bashir Ahmad, of Bucha Chattha was swimming in the canal when he drowned. His body was fished out after hectic efforts of four hours.

DC ASSUMES CHARGE: Adnan Arshad Aulakh Thursday assumed the office as the deputy commissioner. ADC Allah Ditta Warraich has been posted as the Rajanpur deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, Saifullah Khan Khattak has been appointed as the Hafizbad district police officer.