Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Teenager drowns in canal

HAFIZABAD: A teenager drowned in Lower Chenab Canal near Muradian Road on Thursday. Ali, son of Bashir Ahmad, of Bucha Chattha was swimming in the canal when he drowned. His body was fished out after hectic efforts of four hours.

x
Advertisement

DC ASSUMES CHARGE: Adnan Arshad Aulakh Thursday assumed the office as the deputy commissioner. ADC Allah Ditta Warraich has been posted as the Rajanpur deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, Saifullah Khan Khattak has been appointed as the Hafizbad district police officer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar