‘Spain on tough path to World Cup glory’

KAZAN, Russia: Fernando Hierro says Spain face a tough challenge to reach the World Cup knockout stage following a “lucky” 1-0 win against Iran that lifted the 2010 champions to the top of their group.

A second-half strike from Diego Costa secured all three points for Spain in Kazan on Wednesday, where the deafening sound of vuvuzelas and singing from a predominantly Iranian crowd added to the challenge.

After an intense encounter in which Iran frustrated Hierro’s team of superstars for long periods, Costa admitted he got “lucky” when his strike rebounded off defender Ramin Rezaeian and into the Iranian net. Spain, who drew 3-3 with Portugal in their opening World Cup match, held on for their first win to move level with the Portuguese on four points in Group B after the European champions earlier beat Morocco, courtesy of another Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

Hierro said he has reason to worry after a string of surprising opening-round results in Russia. Defending champions Germany were upset by Mexico, Brazil were held by Switzerland, Iceland drew with Argentina and France were lucky to escape with a 2-1 win over Australia.