Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gunmen snatch cellphone from college student

PESHAWAR: Two armed men snatched a cellphone set from a college student at gunpoint in Gulbahar Colony in broad daylight here on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

Muhammad Shuaib, son of Muhammad Asim Sharif, a resident of Lala Rukh Colony, Kohat Road, said he was on his bike near the Star Bakery in Gulbahar Colny No 2, when two armed men on a motorcycle intercepted him and deprived him of his Samsung cell phone set at gunpoint and fled the scene.

The victim, who is a 2nd year student at the Edwardes College Peshawar, went to the Gulbahar Police Station where the cops on duty noted the robbery in the daily dairy instead of registering a proper first information report. It may be mentioned here that street crimes, especially mobile phone sets snatching, are on the rise in Gulbahar Colony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar