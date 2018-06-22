Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man shot dead

A man was killed in an attack in Al-Asif Square area of the city early on Thursday morning. According to sources, unidentified men opened fire on 40-year-old man, identified as Hafiz, near the Akbar Masjid, as a result of which he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar