Man shot dead

A man was killed in an attack in Al-Asif Square area of the city early on Thursday morning. According to sources, unidentified men opened fire on 40-year-old man, identified as Hafiz, near the Akbar Masjid, as a result of which he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
