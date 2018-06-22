Fri June 22, 2018
Karachi

AFP
June 22, 2018

Man, son drown in water tank in Baldia Town

Two persons said to be father and son died after they fell and drowned in an underground water tank in a Baldia Town area on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a 45-year-old man, Ilyas, and his son, Naqash, died after drowning in the water tank near Sultan Mosque in Baldia Town’s Sector 12-D. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsies.

