Man, son drown in water tank in Baldia Town

Two persons said to be father and son died after they fell and drowned in an underground water tank in a Baldia Town area on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a 45-year-old man, Ilyas, and his son, Naqash, died after drowning in the water tank near Sultan Mosque in Baldia Town’s Sector 12-D. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsies.