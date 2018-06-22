Not more than six

This refers to the SC’s orders that neither will the construction, nor the booking of homes in more than six-storey buildings be permitted in the metropolis. But contrary to the order, a nine-storey-plus-basement residential/commercial building is being constructed in Bath Island. The area is purely residential, but the builders claim they have the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) approval.

There is already a severe shortage of potable water and other basic amenities in this area. The higher authorities are hereby requested to take notice of the SBCA’s failure to stop this illegal construction. Moreover, a report that qualifies this housing scheme as illegal should be made public, for the benefit of the innocent investors.

Abdul Aziz Khatri

Karachi