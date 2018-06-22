Man killed ‘for honour’ in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man, who had come from Haripur to meet his girlfriend in Jabba area, was killed on Wednesday evening.

Mian Bashir and his sons Mian Ibrar and Mian Nisar allegedly killed Mohammad Riaz 19, after they found him at their home. One Naseem Khan told reporters that the victim had developed relations with daughter of Mian Nisar on phone and when he came to meet her, he was shot dead by the accused.