LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed two food businesses over failure to maintain the hygienic working environment and proving substandard food in a crackdown held in the provincial metropolis. The food safety teams also imposed fine of Rs99,000 on nine food points.
