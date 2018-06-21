Pak boxers fail to get visas to Germany

KARACHI: Visa issue deprived Pakistani boxers of an opportunity to feature in the 2018 Chemistry Cup that will begin in Halle, Germany, from Thursday (today).

“We are out of the event as we have not yet received visas of Germany,” Pakistan Boxing Federation Secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.Boxers Majid (49kg), Suleman Baloch (64kg) and Naqeebullah (56kg) along with coach Arshad Hussain were part of the Pakistan squad.

“We had submitted visa applications in time along with the supporting letter which had been issued to us by the organisers,” Nasir said. “It would have been ideal for our boxers to get some experience ahead of the Asian Games,” Nasir said.

The event, in which pugilists from around the world are set to vie for gold medals, will last till June 23.Meanwhile, Pakistan’s boxing camp in preparation for the Asian Games began at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Nasir said 25 male and 10 female boxers were invited for the camp which would be supervised by Arshad Hussain and Ali Bakhsh. Pakistani boxers are expected to tour Iran for training ahead of the Asiad.