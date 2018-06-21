Musharrafsays was all set to return

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chairman Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf on Wednesday through his telephonic address to the journalists at his party secretariat said that he was all set to return to the country but he had certain reservations about Supreme Court’s orders not to arrest him till he appears before the court.

Had he been arrested after appearing before the court, there was no use for his coming back to the country. Musharraf said that the whole world knew he was not coward, but he was waiting for an appropriate time to return. He dismissed all speculations that he would never come back to the country and said that he would return to the country for betterment of Pakistan and its people.

To a question about NAB’s probe into his assets, he said, “I live in a three bedroom apartment. The NAB should investigate my assets and I would tell them everything,” he said. Before this telephonic interaction with journalists, Musharraf addressed the APML’s National Assembly candidates and also replied their questions who had come there to attend a meeting to discuss the issues regarding party’s election campaign.

Addressing the candidates, Musharraf said that it was his utmost desire to return to Pakistan and run election campaign of the party by himself. But under present circumstances, it was not wise to return, he said.