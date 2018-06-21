Thu June 21, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Flour price increased by Rs20 per bag

LAHORE: Flour mill owners unilaterally increased price of wheat flour Wednesday by Rs20 per 20 kg bag. In a meeting held in office of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), it has been decided to increase flour bag of 20 kg by Rs20 and ‘maida’ fine 84 kg by Rs100, said Asim Raza of PFMA. He claimed that increase in prices is due to rise in wheat prices in the open market. With this increase, he said 20kg flour bag rate will be Rs735.

