Sarah Ferguson pushes Beatrice, Eugenie to the edge? Insider reveals demands from struggling sisters

Seemingly to the dismay of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, their mother Sarah Ferguson appears intent on relying on them to safeguard and protect her standing so as to enter high society once more.

Everything about this, as well as her hopes and rumored expectations towards her daughters has been brought to light by none other than a well placed source that is familiar with the York family drama.

Advertisement

According to their findings, which have been shared with Radaronline, “Sarah appears convinced that her daughters represent a pathway back into the social world she once moved in so comfortably.”

In her view, Beatrice and Eugenie's friendships, their reputations, as well as positions within royal circles could “open doors for her again if they were willing to advocate quietly on her behalf.”

The source also went as far as to add, “there is a real sense that Sarah expects the girls to step in and fix things for her. That expectation is becoming incredibly difficult for them because they have spent years carefully building their own lives away from controversy.”

But that is not the worst part, what this is doing is sparking concern that if Sarah keeps relying on them to “restore her reputation,” they may feel they have no choice but to create a much firmer distance from both parents.

“The reality is that they cannot afford to be dragged into the same controversies and may now have to totally freeze their own mother out of their lives to avoid being tarred with her toxic brush in royal circles,” the source even said.

As for the same high society Fergie seems desperate to return to, theirs a “palpable exhaustion” ground which a separate source highlighted. To make matters worse each new controversy that Sarah turns part of “each new controversy erodes what little patience remained for Sarah.”

“Beatrice and Eugenie have spent years cultivating stable private lives and professional relationships that are not defined by the controversies attached to their parents.”

“Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively found themselves managing the reputational consequences of events they had no role in creating.”

“When high-profile individuals have children and established careers, their instinct is to shield those lives from instability. That can sometimes mean setting clear boundaries even with close relatives.”

“From the outside, it looks like a desperate strategy built on the belief that the girls can somehow repair the damage to her reputation. In reality, expecting them to carry that burden risks pushing their relationship to breaking point.”