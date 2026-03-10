Ukrainian Biathlete credits ChatGPT for Paralympic medal– Can AI replace coaches?

Following its application in therapy, artificial intelligence is now challenging the traditional utility of sports coaches.

Recently, Ukraine’s Maksym Murashkovskyi has thanked ChatGPT for helping him to win the silver medal at ongoing Winter Paralympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

Advertisement

Murashkovskyi secured his medal in the men's individual vision-impaired biathlon event on Sunday.

At his first Winter Paralympics in 2026, Murashkovskyi finished seventh in the men’s sprint on Saturday. Even though he did not win a medal in his first race, he still has three more events to try and win one.

In 2023, the athlete won a bronze medal at the World Championships and has also won several medals at the World Cup.

ChatGPT a better trainer?

In his post-victory interview, Murashkovskyi gave credit to ChatGPT for his success.

He said, "For the past six months, I have been training with ChatGPT. It was not only tactics. It was half of my training plan, motivation, etcetera. So it was a huge volume of all of my training. I used it as a psychologist, coach and, sometimes, as a doctor."

"I can give great credit to ChatGPT. I believe in it, it is a revolutionary technology," he added.

When asked the reason for turning to AI for coaching, the 25-year-old expressed his desire to do more than classical training with humans. Therefore, he chose ChatGPT to be his trainer.

Looming threat of AI over coaching jobs?

After taking over the various roles across different industries, many now think that AI will soon disrupt the jobs in sports.

But, according to Murashkovskyi, coaches do not have to worry about their jobs.

While answering the question of the potential impacts of AI on the traditional utility of coaches, he said, “Not completely for five ​to ten years. But part ​of ⁠it, definitely.”