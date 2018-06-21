AIOU gets new IET deputy director

Islamabad: The Allama Iqabl Open University (AIOU) has notified the posting of Shabnam Irshad Ahmed as Deputy Director at the Institute of Education and Technology (IET) after a decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan, says a press release.

Miss Ahmed, a gold medalist from Punjab University, had applied for the said post in 2015 and got selected, but some of her competitors challenged her selection in the court. After three year litigation she filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. The court confirmed her posting as lawful.

The AIOU administration notified her posting in the IET, an audio-visual wing of the university which plan and produced courses for the distance learning students, as deputy director.